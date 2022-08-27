NABARD Grade A admit card 2022 released, check steps to download

The admit card of the Preliminary exam for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, except for the English Language test.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1. After landing the official website of NABARD, go to the “Career Notices” section.

Step 2. Click on the link which says, “Download Here” against “Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 – Call Letter For Preliminary Examination”

Step 3. Enter your “Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB”.

Step 4. Download the admit card.

Step 5. Take its printout for future reference.

Candidates need to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. The exam will go on for 120 minutes.

Important points:

If you are not able to download the admit immediately, please retry after a 5-minute gap, or during off-peak hours at night. If the date of birth is getting rejected on the login screen, then candidates should ensure that the date of birth is the same as they had entered during the time of registration. Candidates can see the application print for the date of birth entered by them. The date of Birth should be entered in the format of DD-MM-YY. If you are unable to login, then please check your entries on the login screen. You should use the registration number and password which were received at the time of registration by displaying on the screen, and also mailed to you in an auto generated email acknowledgement.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is the main regulatory body in India’s rural banking system.

