Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results for the year 2023 at 2 PM today, 25 May. The official release will be made during a press conference, followed by the availability of grade sheets online on the official websites, namely msbshse.co.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in. The HSC mark sheet will also be distributed to the respective junior colleges where students can collect them. Once the results are published, Maharashtra Board students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can access their results on the official websites of the board.

This year, the 12th examination witnessed approximately 6,60,780 students in the science stream, 4,04,761 students in the arts stream, and 3,45,532 students in the commerce field. In the English exam conducted by the Maharashtra Board, certain questions were found to have inaccuracies. The MSBSHSE announced that students who encountered these incorrect questions in the HSC examinations would be awarded six marks. Due to a printing error in the class 12 English question paper, all students who attempted these specific questions will receive an additional six marks as compensation.

Passing marks

In order to pass the Maharashtra Board class 12 or HSC exam, students need to achieve a minimum score of 35 percent in each subject. If students don’t attain passing grades in a maximum of two subjects, they will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations to enhance their results. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be announced after the release of the MSBSHSE HSC Results 2023.

Previous year results

Last year on 8 June, the Maharashtra Board declared the Class 12 HSC results. The state achieved an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.22 percent. Among the candidates, boys secured a pass percentage of 93.29 percent, while girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.35 percent. The total number of registered students for the examination was 14.85 lakh, with 8.17 lakh being boys and 6.68 lakh being girls. The examinations took place from 4 March to 7 April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Class 12 HSC exams were not held in 2021. As a result, an alternative assessment method was employed to determine the final results.

