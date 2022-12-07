The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has issued the MP Open school timetable for the December session of classes 10 and 12. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the schedule from MPSOS official web portal. The exams for Class 12 will take place between 26 December and 12 January. As per the open school December 2022 Class 10 timetable, the examinations will commence on 26 December with Science as the first paper. The Class 10 exams will end on 6 January next year with Urdu papers. Students are supposed to carry the hard copy of the admit card, once out, with them to the centre. The admit card will be released on the MPSOS portal.

What are the steps to download the MPSOS 2022 Time Table?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board.

Step 2: Go to the “Time Table” option on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open in front of you. Go to the class 10th/12th-time table link.

Step 4: The timetable PDF will then open. Download and save the PDF file for further reference.

Here is the direct link to download the class 10 and 12 time table

It is to be noted that the MP board has revised the MPBSE board exam timetable for grades 10 and 12. MP Board Class 10 exam 2023 will now start from 1 March and MPBSE Class 12 exams will begin from 2 March 2023.

