MPSC to conclude registration process for Medical Officer posts soon, check details

The online application process for recruitment of Medical Officer will soon be closed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

The online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer will soon be closed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Those interested and eligible to apply for the vacancies can do so on the official web portal till 17 August. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 427 posts of Medical Officer in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Group B. Candidates should be of a certain age and are required to fulfil an eligibility criteria in order to take part in the recruitment process for the MPSC Medical Officer position. M.B.B.S. Degree from a Statutory University along with additional qualifications as mentioned in the notice are a part of the eligibility criteria for this recruitment drive. As per the notice, the candidates need to adhere to certain provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 along with their registration under the act.

What is the educational qualification needed?

The applicants must hold an MBBS Degree from a recognised university or any other qualification specified under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. As per the notice, the candidates must also have registered their names according to the provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965 or their names should have been registered in the register under the mentioned act.

How to apply for the vacancy of MPSC Medical Officer?

Visit the official web portal of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in.

Go to ‘User Registration’ on the homepage of the official web portal.

Create your profile and log in using your credentials.

Now, choose the desired post.

Fill your MPSC application form, upload your documents, and pay the application fee.

Now submit the Medical Officer form and save a copy of it for future use.

Here is the official notification for the post of Medical Officer:

What is the application fee?

Aspirants should pay a certain amount as application fee. The unreserved category candidates are required to pay Rs.394 and those who belong to EWS/backward class/orphans etc., category need to pay an amount of Rs.294. The application fee is non refundable.

