MPSC releases notification for recruitment to Medical Officer posts, check how to apply

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment to Medical Officer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in. The online application process will begin from 25 July to 17 August, this year.

Through this recruitment drive, the MPSC will fill up a total of 427 vacancies of Medical Officer posts in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Group B. The registered posts have been advertised under Advt. No. 70/2022. Candidates must read the official notification before applying for the posts.

Find the official notice here.

Details on eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process:

Candidates applying for the medical officer posts should be between 18 to 38 years as on 1 October 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category candidates. Interested applicants should also possess a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from a Statutory University.

Aspirants belonging to the unreserved category need to pay an online application fee of Rs 394. While those belonging to the reserved category, have to pay a sum of Rs 294 towards the application form.

The Commission will shortlist eligible candidates for a personal round of interviews. While shortlisting them, if there are too many candidates on the list, then, the Commission might conduct a screening test to select further.

Here’s how to apply for MPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at mpsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage, search and click on the link for MPSC Medical Officer posts.

As the page opens, fill up all the basic details correctly, upload necessary documents, pay the required fee and click on confirm.

Download and keep a copy of the application form for future use or reference.

For more details, information, and updates regarding MPSC Medical Officer posts, candidates should keep a regular check on the official website.

