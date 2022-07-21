MPSC Group B Main 2021: Answer key released at mpsc.gov.in, check steps to download

MPSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1,035 vacancies in several Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra government. MPSC conducted the MPSC Group B Main Examination on 9 July, 17 July, 24 July and 31 July 2021

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the initial answer key for the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021. Candidates who have taken the MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021 can check and download the answer key from the official website of MPSC which is mpsc.gov.in.

However, this is not the final answer key. Candidates can raise objections while having any doubts regarding the answers. The last date to raise objections is 27 July 2022. A special panel will be formed and they will examine the objections. After going through the complaints, a final answer key will be prepared.

The final answer key will also be published online on the official website. The exact date has not been declared yet. Candidates are instructed to keep the MPSC website in check for any further notification.

Direct link for MPSC Group B Mains Answer Key.

MPSC conducted the MPSC Group B Main Examination on 9 July, 17 July, 24 July and 31 July 2021. The released answer key contains the answer of the Combine Paper-1 which was held on 9 July 2021.

Steps to follow while downloading the MPSC Group B Main Answer Key:

Go to the official MPSC website, mpsc.gov.in.

Visit the ‘Candidate information- Answer Key’ section.

Click on the link for the PDF file of the answer key.

A PDF file will appear to show the MPSC Group B Answer Key.

Download and take a printout.

