Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon start the online registrations for the post of Anaesthesia Specialist. Aspirants who want to apply for the post can do so by going to the official web portal till 16 September 2022. Applicants must know that the recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 96 vacancies. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till 18 September. A fee of Rs 50 will be charged per correction. The commission (MPPSC) had earlier begun the application process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon on 23 August and the applications for that position are to be filled by 11 September.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The candidates should be holding a Post Graduate Diploma in the related subject recognised by the Medical Council of India. A CPS diploma or equivalent qualification is also needed.

What is the pay scale?

A candidate who is selected for the post of Anaesthesia specialist will be getting a pay between Rs. 15,600-39,100 per month along with Rs 6,600 Grade Pay.

What are the steps to apply for the post of Anesthesia Specialist?

Visit the official MPPSC web portal.

Click on the “Apply Online” link present on the home page.

Go to the Anaesthesia Specialist application link (when available).

Register yourself to create an account and then fill in your details in the application form.

Fill in the details, pay the registration fee and submit the Anaesthesia Specialist form.

Save and take a print out of the form for future reference.

The commission (MPPSC) had earlier invited applications for recruitment to 153 gynaecology specialist posts in government hospitals across Madhya Pradesh. Candidates may send in their applications till tomorrow, 7 September.

