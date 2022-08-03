MPPSC to open registrations for Anesthesia Specialist vacancies from this date, check details

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer) and PwD category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Applicants from other categories should pay Rs 2,000

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon start the registration process for recruitment of Anesthesia Specialist. Those interested and eligible will be able to apply for the posts on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The application portal will be open from 17 August to 16 September. Applicants must know that the recruitment drive aims to fulfill a total of 96 vacancies.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates should be between 21 and 40 years as on 1 January 2023.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject that is recognised by the Medical Council of India. A CPS diploma or equivalent qualification is also required. Candidates should refer to the MPPSC official notification for more details.

What are the steps to apply for the post of Anesthesia Specialist?

Step 1: Go to the MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the website, refer to the Anesthesia Specialist application link.

Step 3: Fill in your application form with the details asked.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit it and print the Anesthesia Specialist form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to Anesthesia Specialist notification.

What is the Application Fee?

What is the pay scale?

Anesthesia specialist will be receiving a salary between Rs. 15,600-39,100 per month plus Rs 6,600 Grade Pay.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had earlier invited online applications for recruitment of Medical Specialists. Eligible candidates may apply for the vacancies on the official website from 12 August onwards.

The last date to apply for the Medical Specialists vacancies is 11 September. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from 17 August to 13 September.

