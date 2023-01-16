The online application window for the State Engineering Service (SES) Exam 2022 has been opened today, 16 January 2023 by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of MPPSC till 15 February. The correction window for MPPSC SES 2022 will remain open from 20 January to 17 February. The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 is going to be held for the recruitment of 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) (Civil), 17 posts for AE (Mechanical) and one post for AE (Electrical). The age limit for the candidates is 21-40 years as on 1 January 2023. However, the upper age limit is 45 years for the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

The candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Nationality

In order to be eligible for the MPPSC SES 2022 exam, the candidates should be a citizen of India.

Application Fee

Unreserved category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC)/ Person with a Disability (PwD) need to pay Rs 250.

MPPSC SES 2022: Steps to apply for the posts

After landing on the official website of MPPSC, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Then, press the application link against SES 2022.

Now, register and continue with the application process.

Key in the necessary details, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form, and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The MPPSC SES exam is going to comprise a prelim exam and a personality test.

Admit Card

The admit card for MPPSC SES 2022 will be made available on the official website of MPPSC. Candidates need to carry their hall tickets, valid ID proof, and 2 recent photographs to the exam centre. The admit card is going to entail details such as the candidate’s name, date, time, roll number, and registration number.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.