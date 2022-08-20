MPPSC recruitment: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 admit card released

The admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

The admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates who are going to appear for the examination this month can download the MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon hall ticket at mppsc.mp.gov.in. As per the schedule, the MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination 2021 will be held on 28 August. The exam will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 129 vacancies in the state Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department. The MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon examination will be conducted in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) mode. The exam is being conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the interview round and document verification process.

Here are a few steps to download MPPSC admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section. Click on the link mentioned for State Service Preliminary Exam 2021

Candidates have to submit their application number and date of birth to login

The MPPSC admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the MPPSC admit card

Keep a printout of the MPPSC admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Those candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can download the MPPSC admit card. Details mentioned on the MPPSC hall ticket include the candidate's full name, registration number, examination date, and venue along with time. A list of guidelines to be followed at the examination venue are also printed on the hall ticket. Applicants are advised to read the exam guidelines printed on the admit card carefully before the test.

For more details, keep a check on the MPPSC official website.

