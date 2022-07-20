MPPSC PSC 2021: Prelims Final Answer Key released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, check details here

MPPSC will declare the result for the MPPSC PSC Prelims result soon. The exact date will be announced later on the official website. Aspirants are advised to keep the official MPPSC website in check for any further notification

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has brought out the final answer key of the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who have taken the MPPSC Preliminary Examination this year can check and download the final answer key from the official website of MPPSC which is mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The commission conducted the MPPSC PSC Prelims 2021 on 19 June 2022. A provisional answer key was also released on 22 June. Candidates who had doubts regarding the provisional answer key raised their objections. Following the objections, the commission has issued the revised answer key. The result will be made according to the final answer key.

Direct link for MPPSC PSC Prelims Answer Key.

MPPSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 346 vacancies in various posts of State Forest Service and State Service. Among them, 283 vacancies are for the State Service and 63 vacancies are for State Firest Service.

MPPSC will declare the result for the MPPSC PSC Prelims result soon. The exact date will be announced later on the official website. Aspirants are advised to keep the official MPPSC website in check for any further notification.

Steps to follow while downloading the MPPSC PSC Prelims 2021 Answer Key:

Go to the official MPPSC site, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on ‘Final Answer Key -State Service And State Forest Service Examination 2021’ under the ‘What’s New’ section.

A PDF file will appear to show the MPPSC PSC Prelims Final answer key.

Download the PDF file and take a printout for future reference.

