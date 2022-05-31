MPPSC Prelims 2021 date announced, check notification here

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 346 vacancies, of which 63 are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 vacancies are for the State Service Exam 2021. The exam will be held in 52 district centres across the state and will consist of two sessions

The exam date for the Madhya Pradesh State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021 has been announced. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification regarding the same and the candidates can go and check it on the official website of the commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in. As per the notification, the MPPSC SSE prelim exam will now be held on 19 June.

The exam will be held in 52 district centres across the state and will consist of two sessions. The first one will be from 10 am to 12 noon (General Studies) and the second one will be from 2:15 to 4:15 PM (general aptitude test). Candidates will be able to download the admit card from 10 June onwards.

Educational Qualification

State Services: The appearing candidate should be a graduate or in the final year of graduation (awaiting his/her result) for MPPSC State Services & Final Services Examination.

Forest Services: The candidates should have an Engineering Degree / Equivalent Degree in Natural Science / Geology, Statistics, Zoology, Forest Science, Botany, Veterinary Science, Civil engineering /Mathematics / equivalent subject groups and have studied Physics/Chemistry/Biology in Higher Secondary Level if they want to appear in the exam.

Steps to download the admit card when it is out:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on homepage

Step 3: Click on the admit card link available against SSE, SFS 2021 according to the exam for which you want to download the admit card. The link will be available on 10 June.

Step 4: Fill up your application form, pay the fee and make the form submission

Step 5: Print your admit card to be taken to the examination hall.

Check the date announcement notification here.

