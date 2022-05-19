MPPSC postpones Engineering Services and Dental Surgeon exams, check details here

The decision to delay the exam was taken after an interim order was passed by the MP High Court on 17 May. The MPPSC SES and Dental Surgeon exams were earlier scheduled to be held on 22 May

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced that it will postpone the Dental Surgeon Exam and MPPSC SES (State Engineering Service) Exam. Candidates who have applied for the said exams may download and view the official notice from the Commission's website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SES (State Engineering Service) and Dental Surgeon Exam were earlier scheduled to be conducted on 22 May at various exam centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

The decision to delay the exam was taken after an interim order was passed by the MP High Court on 17 May. The Commission had already uploaded the admit cards for the exams. However, after repeated requests from candidates to postpone the exam, the matter reached the court where the decision to postpone it and permit out-of-state applicants to take part was announced.

Here are the steps to download the notice:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPPSC .i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the notification link on the homepage that reads 'State Engineering Service Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 -Information regarding the conduct of examination Dated 12/05/2022'

Step 3: A PDF will then appear on the screen

Step 4: Read the notice and download it for future reference.

Here is the link to the notification.

Here's how to download MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam admit cards

Step 1: Registered candidates should visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) at mppsc.gov.in as and when the admit cards are reissued

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admit cards tab

Step 3: Go to the link that reads, “admit card - state engineering service examination 2021”

Step 4: Fill in your application number, date of birth, and verification code

Step 5: Admit card will then appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it

Step 7: Print your admit cards for future reference

The revised exam schedule will be announced later, candidates are requested to check the website of the commission for latest updates.

