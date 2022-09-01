The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MP Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 answer key today, 1 September. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official web portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in

The answer key released is provisional in nature and the aspirants can file objections within a period of 7 days from now. It is to be noted that the exam was held on 28 August 2022.

The candidates are required to follow some instructions in order to raise objections. After the period of 7 days is over, no objection will be accepted by the commission. For the candidature to be valid, the candidate should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

A BSc degree in Veterinary Science is also required. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 129 vacancies.

Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow for downloading the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2021 – Provisional Answer Key”.

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the MPPSC answer key.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the MPPSC answer key:

https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/uploads/files/Provisional_Answer_Key_VAS_2021_Dated_31_08_2022.pdf

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on 26 August started the online registration process for 160 vacancies of Medical Specialist. The deadline for the application form submission is 25 September. The application process for the same can be completed by going to the commission’s website.

The registration process for recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) and Assistant Surgeon is also underway. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the commission. The last date to apply for the vacancy of Insurance Medical Officer and Assistant Surgeon is 22 September.

