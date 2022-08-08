Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the position of Gynaecology Specialist today, 8 August. Those interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website at mppsc.nic.in till 7 September 2022. Aspirants will be able to edit their application form from 16 August to 9 September. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 153 Gynaecology Specialist vacancies. There is a specific eligibility criteria consisting of an age limit and educational qualification that has been mentioned for the vacancies by the Commission, its details are given below. The Commission has recently notified vacancies for the post of Assistant Registrar as well. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply for that post can check the related notification on the official website of the State’s Public Service Commission. It is to be noted that a total of 13 vacancies have been announced for the Assistant Registrar position.

What is the age limit specification?

The candidate should be between 21-40 years as on 1 January 2023.

What is the Educational Qualification required for the post?

The candidate should have done a Post Graduate Diploma in the related subject recognized by the Medical Council of India.

What are the Steps to apply for the vacancies?

Go to the official site of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on “Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Click on the application link present against the Gynaecology Specialist post.

Register and proceed with the Gynaecology Specialist application process.

Fill in your details, pay your application fee and submit the form.

Save and print your Gynaecology Specialist application form for future.

Here is the official notification for the post of Gynaecology Specialist.

What is the application fee?

The applicants who belonged to the unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable for those who are from reserved category.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had earlier notified vacancies to the post of Anaesthesia Specialist Those who want to apply for that post can check the notification on the official website.

Click here to apply for the post of Gynaecology Specialist.

For more details on the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.