The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the written exam results for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. This year, MPPSC has shortlisted 704 eligible candidates for the interview round. Out of the total shortlisted candidates, 223 seats are for unreserved categories, 151 vacancies belong to Schedule Tribe (ST), 129 belong to Schedule Caste (SC), 122 are Other Backward Class (OBC), 79 are Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 20 are Physically Challenged (PH) candidates. Along with the MPPSC ADPO 2021 exam result, the commission has released the final answer key on the official website.

The MPPSC ADPO exam 2021 was held on 18 December 2022 from 12 noon to 3 pm. The exam for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer was held in the district headquarters of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. The MPPSC ADPO written exam 2021 paper consists of a total of 500 marks. Through this MPPSC ADPO recruitment exam, a total of 256 vacancies will be filled by the commission.

MPPSC has published the ADPO 2021 exam result in the form of a PDF file wherein it contains roll numbers of selected candidates who will be called for interview. It is to be noted that the schedule for the interview of selected candidates will be announced separately by the commission.

Read the MPPSC ADPO result notification here.

Steps to download MPPSC ADPO 2021 result:

Step 1: Go to MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the ADPO exam 2021 result link.

Step 3: The ADPO exam 2021 result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the ADPO 2021 result.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the MPPSC ADPO 2021 result for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download ADPO result.

Here’s the direct link to download ADPO final answer key.

The online applications for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer were invited in July and August last year. For more details, keep checking the official site of MPPSC.

