The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022.

Aspirants who wish to appear for the exam will have to apply on the official website of the Board at peb.mp.gov.in. The registration will start on 14 September while the application process concludes on 28 September.

The examination is supposed to be conducted on 29 and 30 October in two sessions from 9 to 11 AM and 3 to 5 PM. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 225 seats and only the residents of Madhya Pradesh can take part in the exam.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 200 is to be paid by the reserved category candidates.

What is the educational qualification required?

Aspirants who wish to appear in the exam should have passed Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science in order to be eligible.

What is the age limit required?

The candidate should be a minimum of 17 years as on 31 December 2022.

What are the steps to apply for the MP PVFT exam?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Board – peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the registration link for the MP PVFT exam.

Step 3: Fill in your personal, educational and contact details in the MP PVFT 2022 application form.

Step 4: Upload your documents like the photograph and signature in the MP PVFT online application form.

Step 5: Finally, pay the prescribed MP PVFT application fee.

Here is the official MP PVFT notification:

http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2022/PVFT_2022.pdf

The entrance exam is being held for admissions to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

