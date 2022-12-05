The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will close the online registration process for recruitment Group II, Sub-Group 3 positions like Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist, and equivalent direct and backlog post-Combined Recruitment Test 2022.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, MPPEB plans to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.

As per the age criteria, aspirants from the unreserved category must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years. The upper age limit for the reserved category applicants is 45 years as on 1 January 2022.

According to the schedule, the recruitment exam will be held in two shifts on 10 February next year. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the job openings.

Find the MPPEB recruitment notice here: http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2022/Group_2_Sub_group_3_Swachhta_nirikshak_2022_RULEBOOK.pdf

Check the steps to apply for the MPPEB Recruitment:

Step 1: Go to peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Online Form -Group-2 (Sub Group -3) swachhta nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post-Combined Recruitment Test – 2022 Start From 21/11/2022”

Step 3: On the new page, click on the apply link option and proceed with the application form

Step 4: Then fill out the MPPEB registration form, upload the documents, pay the required fee and click submit

Step 5: Save and download the MPPEB confirmation page. Keep a copy of the same for future use

Find the direct link to apply: https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx

Those from the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from the reserved category will pay Rs 250 for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.