MPPEB PVFT 2022: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has initiated the online registration process for the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2022. Aspirants can register for the post on the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in. The applications for the exam can be submitted till 28 September 2022. The entrance test for Pre Veterinary and Fishery is being conducted to fill candidates for 225 seats this year. As per the schedule, the MP PVFT exam 2022 will be held on 29 and 30 October. It will be conducted in two sessions on both the days. The first session begins from 9 am to 11 am and the second session commences from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The PVFT entrance exam is being held for students seeking admission to BFSc (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and BVSc and AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) programmes that are offered in several colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the exam.

Find the notification here

Simple steps to register for the MP PVFT 2022 entrance exam:

Step 1: Go to MPPEB’s official page at peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads – ‘Online Form – Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test 2022’.

Step 3: Then click on the apply link option and proceed with the registration form.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form, upload all the documents, pay the necessary fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the MP PVFT 2022 entrance form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the MP PVFT 2022 entrance exam form for future need.

Check the direct link here.

Aspirants from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas, those from the reserved category need to pay Rs 200 for the same. More details on eligibility criteria, counselling process, and others are mentioned in the official notice.

