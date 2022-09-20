MPPEB PNST 2021: Registrations end today at peb.mp.gov.in, check steps

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will conclude the online application process for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021 today, 20 September. Aspirants can register for the exam on the official website of MP Vyapam at peb.mp.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be held on 17 and 18 October. The correction window for the application form will be open till 25 September. This selection exam is being conducted to fill a total of 810 seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh. The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing in government nursing institutes. Read the MPPEB PNST 2021 admission notice here.

Check simple steps to apply for the MPPEB PNST 2021:

Go to MPPEB’s official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Look for the ‘Online Form – Pre-Nursing Selection TestPre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2022’ link on the main page.

Search and click on the apply link option and proceed with the registration form.

Then, fill up the registration form as asked, upload all the required documents, and also pay the necessary fee.

Submit the form as mentioned.

Take a printout of the MPPEB PNST 2021 application form for future use.

While filling the examination form, candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas, candidates from the reserved categories have to pay Rs 200 for the same.

Those applying for the selection exam must be 17 to 30 years of age as of 1 October 2021. Candidates should also hold a class 12 pass certificate with a science background. They must have attained at least 45 per cent marks in the exam. The counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing programmes will be conducted based on the scores of PNST 2021.

Read the official notification for more details as well as keep checking the main website for more updates.

