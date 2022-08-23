The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies and the editing of the application form will take place on 28 August. The combined recruitment test is scheduled to be held on 24 September 2022 in two sessions that would be held in the morning and afternoon shift

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will today, 23 August conclude the online application process of the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts combined recruitment test 2022. Those interested in applying for the vacancies can do so on the official web portal. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies and the editing of the application form will take place on 28 August. The combined recruitment test is scheduled to be held on 24 September 2022 in two sessions that would be held in the morning and afternoon shift. The application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for candidates from unreserved category, while a fee of Rs 250 is applicable for candidates from reserved category. Out of the 2557 vacancies notified by the board, 2198 are for Direct, 111 are for Samvida Posts while 248 are for the Backlog Posts.

For more details, candidates need to go through the notification and visit the official website for more details.

What is the age limit for the posts?

In order to apply for the vacancies under MPPEB Group 3, candidates should be of at least 18 years of age and a maximum of 40 years as on 1 January 2022. Those who belong to ST/SC/OBC categories and women candidates as well have to be a maximum of 45 years of age as on 1 January 2022.

What are the steps to apply for MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022?

Visit the official web portal at peb.mp.gov.in.

Go to the apply link for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022.

Create your account to register and apply for the post.

Upload the documents asked, pay a fee and submit.

Download and take a printout of your MPPEB application form.

What is the application fee?

Those who are from the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, whereas an application fee of Rs 250 is applicable for the reserved category candidates.

