MPPEB Group 2 recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Accountant and Deputy Auditor posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will be concluding the application process for the Group 2 vacancies today, 22 October. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal. Applicants will be able to edit their application form till 27 October. The recruitment drive has been organised to fill up the vacancies of Deputy Auditor, Assistant Accountant Officer, Accountant, and other equivalent posts. Candidates should fill up the application form before the deadline to avoid any last minute issues. The examination for Group 2 vacancies is scheduled to be held on 18 November and 19 November.

What are the steps to apply for MPPEB Group 2 recruitment?

Go to the official website

On the homepage, search and go to ‘Online Form -Group-2 (Sub Group -2)’link

Follow the MPPEB Group 2 recruitment 2022 application process

Fill the MPPEB Group 2 recruitment application form and upload the documents

Pay the MPPEB Group 2 application fee and submit your application form

Download the MPPEB Group 2 recruitment application form and print it out for future reference

Here is the direct link to MPPEB’s official notification.

What is the MPPEB Group 2 application fee?

The general category aspirants are required to pay an amount of Rs 500, whereas reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 250.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had released MP PAT Answer Key. Candidates who had appeared in the Preliminary Agriculture Test can download the answer key through the official site of MPPEB.

The examination was held on 15 October and 16 October in two sessions, 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do so via the official site by paying ₹50/- per question. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was 21 October.

