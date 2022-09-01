MP PAT 2022 is slated to be conducted on 15 October and 16 October. The examination procedure will be held in two shifts each day.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited students to fill up the online application form for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022.

Interested candidates who are eligible to sit for the entrance examination can register themselves online through the online portal of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Professional Examination Board which is peb.mp.gov.in.

The application window will remain open till 14 September. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Class 12 board examination, are considered eligible to take the entrance exam.

MP Pre-Agriculture Test is a state-level common entrance test for students aspiring to take admission to agricultural courses in various government institutions across Madhya Pradesh.

MP PAT 2022 is slated to be conducted on 15 October and 16 October.

The examination procedure will be held in two shifts each day. Each shift will be of three-hour duration. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will start at 2 pm and continue till 5 pm.

Direct link to apply for MP-PAT:

https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx

The examination authority has brought out every required detail of the exam through a notification available on the official website. Students can also learn the entire syllabus from the release before appearing for the MP-PAT. The question papers will be prepared based on those topics only. In case of any doubt, candidates are instructed to read the notification.

Read the notification here:

http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2022/PAT_2022_Rule_book.pdf

Application Fee:

General candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs. 500.

Those who are from the reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD), will be required to pay Rs. 250.

Steps to follow while applying for MP-PAT 2022:

-Go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on ‘Online Form – Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) – 2022’.

-Complete the online registration and proceed with the application process.

-Fill up the form with the required details and upload the necessary documents.

-Pay the application fee as per the category.

-Submit the form, download it and keep a printed copy for future use.

The PAT exam is being held by the Madhya Pradesh PEB in order to admit candidates to the four-year BSc (Honors) Agriculture, BSc (Honors) Horticulture, BSc (Honors) Forestry, and BTech Agriculture Engineering programs.

The counselling process for first-year B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Horticulture), B.Sc. (Forestry), and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) admission will be handled by the institutes based on the PAT score.

