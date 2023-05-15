MPBSE MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2023 OUT: Know pass percentage; steps to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the annual board exam results for Classes 5 and 8 on Monday, 15 May. In a press conference scheduled for 12.30 pm, Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results, further revealing that girl students have outperformed boys across the state. Students who have been eagerly waiting for the MP Board Results 2023, can visit the board’s official website and check their scores. The links were activated at 1 pm.

The MPBSE MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2023 will be available on the following links.

rskmp.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

How to check MPBSE MP Board Results 2023 for Class 5 and 8?

1. Go to the MP Board’s official websites at mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in

2. Find the link for Class 10/Class 12 board results on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter the required credentials as asked on the login page.

4. Your MP Board Results will appear on the screen.

5. Download the same for future reference.

MPBSE MP Board Results 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for Class 5 and Class 8 were conducted earlier this year where around 24 lakh students from 87,000 government schools, 24,000 private schools, and over 1,000 madrassas appeared for the same.

As far as the overall performance this year is concerned, girls have outperformed boys in both the 5th and 8th classes. In case of Class 5, a total of 4,87,418 boys appeared for the exams, thus giving out a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent. A total of 4,83,283 students appeared for the exams, and recorded a pass percentage of 84.32 per cent. With an increase of 3.98 per cent, girl students have come out with flying colours this year.