MPBSE MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2023 OUT: Know pass percentage; steps to check
The annual board exams for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted earlier this year and the results are finally out
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the annual board exam results for Classes 5 and 8 on Monday, 15 May. In a press conference scheduled for 12.30 pm, Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results, further revealing that girl students have outperformed boys across the state. Students who have been eagerly waiting for the MP Board Results 2023, can visit the board’s official website and check their scores. The links were activated at 1 pm.
The MPBSE MP Board Class 5 and 8 results 2023 will be available on the following links.
- rskmp.in
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
How to check MPBSE MP Board Results 2023 for Class 5 and 8?
1. Go to the MP Board’s official websites at rskmp.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.nic.in
2. Find the link for Class 10/Class 12 board results on the homepage and click on it.
3. Enter the required credentials as asked on the login page.
4. Your MP Board Results will appear on the screen.
5. Download the same for future reference.
MPBSE MP Board Results 2023
The Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for Class 5 and Class 8 were conducted earlier this year where around 24 lakh students from 87,000 government schools, 24,000 private schools, and over 1,000 madrassas appeared for the same.
On the other hand, rural students have recorded better performance in both classes in comparison to urban students.
