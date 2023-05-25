Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP board Class 10 results for 2023 today, 25 May. The declaration will be made by Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s school education minister, during a press conference organised by the board officials at 12:30 PM. Once the result links become active, students will be able to access their results on the official websites, namely mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. It is essential for students to verify the accuracy of their MP Board marksheet. If any errors are detected, students should promptly inform both their respective schools and the MP Board authorities to initiate the correction process.

This year, the MPBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from 1 to 27 March. Approximately, 19 lakh students appeared for both the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

MP Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to check online

Step 1: Navigate to the designated official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, locate and click on the link labelled “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023.”

Step 3: You will be guided to a screen where you can log in. Enter your roll number and birth date as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After entering the required information, the screen will display options for “MP Board 10th Result 2023” and “MP Board 12th Result 2023.” Select the appropriate option based on the exam you took.

Step 5: Once you have chosen the desired option, download the result PDF file. It is recommended to takeout a hardcopy of the result for future reference.

Passing marks

To successfully pass the examination, students are required to attain at least 33 percent marks in every subject. As per the grading system employed by the MPBSE, candidates are evaluated out of a total of 100 marks for each subject. Among these, 80 marks are assigned based on theoretical papers, while the remaining 20 marks are allocated for performance in project work or practical assessments carried out during the academic year.

If students are unsatisfied with their results from the MP board exam, they have the option to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts. To initiate the process, candidates need to submit an online application along with the required fee. The MP Board website will be updated with details regarding the re-evaluation procedure in the near future.

