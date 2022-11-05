The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from 13 February 2023 onwards. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar informed about the same through this official Twitter handle. As per the latest updates, the practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 13 to 28 February next year and theory examinations for both classes will be held from 1 to 31 March 2023. “Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will start from 13 February 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13 to 28 February 2023 and the theory examinations will begin from 1 to 3 March 2023,” the minister tweeted.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10 वीं एवं 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षायें 13 फरवरी 2023 से प्रारंभ होंगी। प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें 13 से 28 फरवरी 2023 एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षायें 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक होंगी। — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) November 4, 2022



The MPBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations in pen-and-paper mode. A detailed schedule of Class 10 and 12 exams will be released on the website of the Board and mpbse.mponline.gov.in in due course of time. The Madhya Pradesh board exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 will be released separately on the homepage. When released, candidates are requested to save, download and keep a printout of the designated timetable for further use.

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023 Schedule:

-Class 10 and 12 board examinations will start on 13 February 2023.

-Practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from 13 to 28 February 2023

-Theory examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will take place from 1 to 31 March 2023

In its earlier notification, the Madhya Pradesh Board had mentioned that the theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 15 February 2023. The notification also stated that the practical exams will continue till 25 March while the theory papers will end on 20 March 2023.

For more information and updates, students are advised to regularly visit the official website of MPBSE.

