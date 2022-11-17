The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Education Board, Bhopal has begun the online registration process for Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023. Candidates can apply for the entrance test by visiting the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in. The last date to register for the exam is till 25 December 2022.

MPSOS has invited applications from students seeking admission to Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 in online mode only. As per the schedule, the selection test will be held on 8 January 2023. It will be conducted at all district-level government Education for All (EFA) Higher Secondary Schools. It is to be noted that students applying for the entrance test have been exempted from payment of any application fee.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter and put out a tweet regarding the same.

Check the post here:

पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बालक/बालिकाओं हेतु श्रमोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा ➡️कक्षा 6वीं, 7वीं, 8वीं एवं 9वीं में प्रवेश हेतु चयन परीक्षा

➡️परीक्षा तिथि- 8 जनवरी 2023

➡️परीक्षा केंद्र – समस्त जिला स्तरीय शासकीय ईएफए हायर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/KcKMoin9ME — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 15, 2022



Check how to apply for Madhya Pradesh Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023:

Step 1: Go to MPSOS’s official website at mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Registration’ link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the application form opens, candidates will have to fill it up as instructed and submit it.

Step 4: Save, download, and print the confirmation page of the same for further use.

Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 Details:

The question paper will comprise objective-based multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 entrance exams will be held in subjects including English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science/Environmental Studies. The test will be for a total of 100 marks.

Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam Pattern 2023:

Subjects: (Total 100 marks)

Hindi- Number of questions 15 and Maximum Marks 15

English- Number of questions 15 and Maximum Marks 15

Mathematics- Number of questions 15 and Maximum Marks 15

Science- Number of questions 15 and Maximum Marks 15

Social Science/Environmental Studies- Number of questions 15 and Maximum Marks 15

Aptitude Test- Number of questions 25 and Maximum Marks 25.

For more details, keep checking the official website of MPSOS.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.