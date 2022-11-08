MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule released; details here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the state National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 can check and download the schedule from the official website. According to the official schedule, the DME will publish the vacancy chart and list of Round 2 eligible candidates on 16 November. The fresh choice filling and locking of seats will begin on 17 November and end on 20 November. The MP NEET UG choice filling and locking is “compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for up-gradation,” reads the notification.

Check the tentative MP NEET UG 2022 schedule here.

Check how to download the schedule for MP NEET UG 2022:

Go to dme.mponline.gov.in

Look for and click on the section ‘counselling schedule’

Then click on the link reading- “Tentative Time Schedule for Second Round, MP State Level Combined Counselling NEET UG 2022 (MBBS/BDS) (Dated 07.11.2022)”

The tentative schedule for MP NEET UG will open on the screen

Save, download and keep a hard copy of the MP NEET UG 2022 schedule for future use.

The above schedule is a tentative one. If there is any change in the counselling dates, then, the DME will notify the same on its official website.

Below are a few steps to register for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

Visit DME’s official website.

Click on the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 designated link, once available on the main page.

As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Then fill up the application form and also make the required payment. Once the process is done, download the page.

Keep a printout of the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling confirmation page for further use.

