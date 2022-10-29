MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result out, check here

Commissioner Medical Education Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has declared the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 first round seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released online and the candidates may check it on the official web portal of DME MP. Candidates can download their allotment letter by filling in details like NEET UG roll number and password for further processing. All the candidates will be required to report at the allotted medical/ dental college for the process of document verification and admission from 29 October to 4 November. Admission to the state quota seats of MBBS and BDS courses, is conducted through the counselling of MP NEET.

What are the steps to download the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the link reading “DME Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)”.

Visit the ‘Latest Instruction’ section and click on the link for the first round allotment list.

The MP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list will appear on the screen.

Find your name in the pdf using the shortcut (ctrl/command+f) key and download the allotment list PDF.

Here is the direct link to check the MP NEET UG allotment result.

The authorities have also declared the college-wise and course-wise opening and closing rank, candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

A total of 37 government and private colleges will take part in the counselling process. Candidates who have cleared NEET 2022, scoring the minimum cut off marks can participate in the counselling process. MP NEET counselling will be held in four rounds, first, second, mop-up, and college-level rounds.

