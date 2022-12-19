The schedule for the College Level Counselling (CLC) round of the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (MP NEET) UG 2022 has been released. The schedule was notified by the Office of Commissioner Medical Education. The MP NEET UG CLC schedule can be checked on the official website of the state Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The online application process for the eligible candidates will commence on 20 December 2022. The applicants are required to report to the college for online attendance till 21 December. The admission process will be held on 21 December 2022.

The CLC round is taking place for those candidates who failed to get a seat in the first, second, and mop up round. The real time merit list is going to be available to such applicants on the official website of the universities. Candidates are going to be allotted seats on the basis of their choices, the availability of seats, and various other factors.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Steps to check the vacancies list

Step 1: After landing on the official website of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in, click on the MP NEET UG vacancies list.

Step 2: After this, a new PDF file will be presented where you will be able to see the list.

Step 3: Then, download the page and take out a hard copy of the same for further requirement.

Students should ensure that they reach the allotted institute with all the required documents such as their NEET result, class 10 and 12 marksheets, income certificate and more.

