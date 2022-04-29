MP Board results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 results on all platforms

Candidates can check their MP Board results through SMS, the MPBSE mobile app or via Digilocker

The Class 10 and 12 Board exam 2022 results have been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education today, 29 April. The results will be available on the official website of the MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their scores at the websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Apart from that, candidates can check their MP Board results through SMS, the MPBSE mobile app or via Digilocker.

Steps to check MPBSE results on website

Visit the official MPBSE website and click on the link for Board results Enter the required details such as your MPBSE roll number to login to the portal The MPBSE results will appear on your screen Take a printout of your MP Board results for future use

How to check MP Board results via Digilocker:

Visit the website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in and select the link to register yourself

Enter your mobile number and use the OTP to verify your phone number

Set up your username and password to finish creating your Digilocker account

Login using the required details and select the link for MPBSE exam results

Enter the needed login details to view your MP Board results

Save a copy of the MPBSE results for future use

How to check MP Board results via SMS:

Write MPBSE12 (Roll Number) for class 12 or MPBSE10 (roll number) for class 10 results on your phone

Send the message to 56263

The MP Board results will appear on your phone screen

How to check MP Board results 2022 via MPBSE app:

Visit Google Play Store to download the MPBSE MOBILE app

Open the app and select the link for MP Board results 2022

Enter your MP Board roll number and other login details

The MPBSE results will appear on your screen

Save your MP Board results for future reference

This year, approximately 18 lakh students are awaiting the MP Board exam results. Candidates need to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in individual subjects, as well as aggregate, to qualify for the exam. The MP Board exams were held according to a revised marking scheme, with 20 marks for practical assessments and 80 marks for theory.