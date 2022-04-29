MP Board results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 results on all platforms
Candidates can check their MP Board results through SMS, the MPBSE mobile app or via Digilocker
The Class 10 and 12 Board exam 2022 results have been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education today, 29 April. The results will be available on the official website of the MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their scores at the websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Follow LIVE updates on MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 here
Apart from that, candidates can check their MP Board results through SMS, the MPBSE mobile app or via Digilocker.
Steps to check MPBSE results on website
- Visit the official MPBSE website and click on the link for Board results
- Enter the required details such as your MPBSE roll number to login to the portal
- The MPBSE results will appear on your screen
- Take a printout of your MP Board results for future use
How to check MP Board results via Digilocker:
- Visit the website of Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in and select the link to register yourself
- Enter your mobile number and use the OTP to verify your phone number
- Set up your username and password to finish creating your Digilocker account
- Login using the required details and select the link for MPBSE exam results
- Enter the needed login details to view your MP Board results
- Save a copy of the MPBSE results for future use
How to check MP Board results via SMS:
- Write MPBSE12 (Roll Number) for class 12 or MPBSE10 (roll number) for class 10 results on your phone
- Send the message to 56263
- The MP Board results will appear on your phone screen
How to check MP Board results 2022 via MPBSE app:
- Visit Google Play Store to download the MPBSE MOBILE app
- Open the app and select the link for MP Board results 2022
- Enter your MP Board roll number and other login details
- The MPBSE results will appear on your screen
- Save your MP Board results for future reference
This year, approximately 18 lakh students are awaiting the MP Board exam results. Candidates need to get a minimum of 33 percent marks in individual subjects, as well as aggregate, to qualify for the exam. The MP Board exams were held according to a revised marking scheme, with 20 marks for practical assessments and 80 marks for theory.
also read
MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 Updates: Class 12 pass percentage at a four year low at 72%; Pragati Mittal tops test
MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 Updates: Overall, the percentage of students who cleared Class 10 exams is at 56.84%. A total of 10 29 698 candidates appeared in the examination.
MP Board Class 10 Result 2022: 59.54% of students clear exams; Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey top test
Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have jointly secured the top position in MB Board Class 10 examination, while Ayush Mishra and Parth Narayan Sharma came in second.
MP Board Results 2022: Class 10 and 12 results to release on 29 April at 1 pm
The results will be announced at a press conference following which links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated on the website