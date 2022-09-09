MHT CET Result 2022: Notice regarding answer key released at mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAHACET) Cell has released an important notice regarding the State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Result 2022

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAHA CET) Cell has released an important notice regarding the State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Result 2022. The notice is about the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 which mentions the proposed changes that candidates can expect in the final answer key. Candidates who are waiting for the MHT CET 2022 result can read and download the notice from the official website on mahacet.org. According to the official notice, the final result for the MHT CET is currently being prepared for students after the objection window against the provisional answer key closed on 4 September 2022. The objections made by candidates against the provisional answer key were checked by the Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects.

Find the official notice here.

After going through all the objections, the officials submitted a report in which some questions saw changes in the answer key, while some candidates got full marks. The notice further mentions that around 500 objections were received on the preliminary answer key for both Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) groups. “Score for the respective group (PCM and PCB) will be made available to the candidates in their login on or before 15 September 2022,” reads the notice.

So far, the exact result time has not yet been revealed. It is expected to be announced a day prior to the declaration. No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by the Maharashtra CET cell after this notification is released, adds the notice.

There were around 4,400 questions for the MHT CET exam, which included subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Out of the total questions, only 15 questions with ID objections are found valid by the experts.

MHT CET 2022 engineering exam was conducted in August this year. The PCM Group was held from 5 to 11 August while the PCB group was conducted from 12 to 20 August.

