MHT CET Counselling 2022: Web option filling for Round 2 begins today, check details

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT CET) will start the web-option entry for the round 2 of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) today, 27 October on the official web portal at mahacet.org. The process of Web Option Entry will continue till 29 October 2022. A candidate will be able to fill as many choices of colleges and courses in the decreasing order of preference. The state CET Cell will consider the MHT CET 2022 web option as final for preparing the MHT CET allotment list. It is to be noted that the web option entry for round 1 ended on 15 October

What are the steps to take part in the round 2 seat allotment process?

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official web portal at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Go to the CAP Portal link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the MHT CET Web Option Entry link available.

Step 4: Enter your choice of course and college in the order you prefer.

Step 5: Save your MHT CET options and make the submission.

It is to be noted that as per the phase 2 dates, the CET Cell will be displaying the provisional allotment of CAP round-2 on 31 October. Candidates will have to accept the offered seats between 1-3 November.

The online registration and uploading of documents required for the admission as well as verification and confirmation of the application form ended on 4 October. Aspirants are required to keep a check on the Maharashtra cell’s official web portal for latest updates related to the admission process.

MHT CET is a common state level entrance exam conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra annually for admission to undergraduate courses of agriculture engineering, pharmacy and various others offered in the state of Maharashtra.

