The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MHT CET) will begin the web-option entry for the first round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) today on mahacet.org. The process of Web Option Entry will continue till 15 October 2022.

It is to be noted that the cell had earlier released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 and the candidates whose names are there in the merit list are eligible to take part in the Web Option Entry process. Applicants are allowed to fill as many choices as they want. Once the deadline has passed, the option forms of the candidates will be taken into consideration for the seat allotment process.

What are the steps to take part in the seat allotment process?

Step 1: Go to the MHT CET 2022 official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Visit the CAP Portal link on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the MHT CET Web Option Entry link available

Step 4: Fill in your choice of course and college in your order of preference

Step 5: Save your options and make the submission

It is to be noted that the State CET cell, Maharashtra will be publishing the MHT provisional allotment CAP round 1 on 18 October on the official website. Candidates will have the option to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from 19 to 21 October. During the MHT CET web-option entry, an aspirant can fill a maximum of 300 choices of colleges and courses in decreasing order of their preference.

The online registration and uploading of documents needed for admission as well as verification and confirmation of the application form concluded on 4 October. Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the Maharashtra cell’s official website for latest updates related to the admission process.

MHT CET is a common state level entrance exam held by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra every year for admission to undergraduate courses of agriculture engineering, pharmacy and various other courses in the state of Maharashtra.

