MHT CET Counselling 2022: Round 3 seat vacancy list to be released today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will put out the provisional vacant seats for CAP Round 3 of MHT CET counselling 2022 today, 4 November. Once the list has been released, candidates may check CAP round 3 seat vacancy from the official web portal. The seat allotment list for MHT CET CAP Round 2 was released on 31 October. The MHT CET web-entry option closed on 29 October. During this process, candidates had to choose their preferred colleges and courses on the web portal.

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 3 through candidate’s login will be done from 5-7 November. The MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on 9 November.

What are the steps to check MHT CET CAP round 3 seat vacancy?

Visit the official web portal

Go to the link that reads, Provisional Vacancy Position for CAP Round 3 link when activated

The MHT CET cap round 3 vacancy status will then be displayed on the screen

Check and download the round 3 vacancy status for future reference

Candidates should keep a check on the MHT CET’s official website for latest updates related to the counselling process.

Admission into the MHT CET participating institutes will happen on the basis of the rank, choice filling and seat availability.

MHT CET is a common state level entrance exam held by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra yearly for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses such as BE/BTech and BPharma programmes at different colleges in Maharashtra.

