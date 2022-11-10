The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), Cell has released the MHT CET provisional seat allotment result of the centralised admission process (CAP) for Round 3. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET provisional result for round 3 on the official website of cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who applied for the CAP must key in their application ID and date of birth on the portal to access the result. “All eligible candidates participating in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment,” reads the notification. Candidates who have been allotted a seat for the first time in Round 3 need to pay a seat acceptance fee.

After the MHT CET Round 3 allotment results are announced, candidates who are selected will have to accept the offered seats. As per the schedule, the above process will begin on 10 November and the last date for reporting to the allotted institute/college, confirming seats via fee payment and submission of documents is on 12 November till 5 pm.

Read the official notice here:

https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/PressNote_MHT2022result.pdf

Here’s how to check MHT CET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to mahacet.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the MHT CET Round 3 provisional seat allotment list on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to key in their application ID number and date of birth on the given space. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Kindly, check your status and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the MHT CET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 for future use.

Find the direct link here:

https://fe2022.mahacet.org/StaticPages/frmCheckAllotmentStatusCAPRound3?did=1947

Candidates should note that the seat allotment by the Maharashtra Cell is prepared on the basis of seats available in a college, the marks scored by the candidate and choice filling.

For more details, read the official notice and also keep checking the main page on a regular basis.

