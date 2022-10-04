The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell will close the State CET 2022 counselling registration window today, 4 October. Candidates who are yet to register themselves for the MHT CET counselling can do so by 4 pm. For registering themselves, candidates have to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

They have to login using their application number, roll number, and date of birth to complete the MHT CET counselling registration 2022 process. Indian nationals who have passed the HSC examination and have obtained a non-zero score in the JEE Main or MHT CET 2022 are eligible to apply for the MHT CET counselling registration this year.

Students who complete the MHT CET counselling registration before the deadline will be eligible for choice filling and locking process. It is to be noted that the admission process into the MHT CET 2022 participating institutes will be completed based on the rank, choice filling and availability of seats. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra Cell will release the provisional MHT CET 2022 merit list on 7 October. The final merit list will be issued on 12 October.

MHT CET 2022 Schedule: https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/BE_ActivitySchedule2022-23.pdf

Check how to apply for the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration 2022:

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “CAP Portal 2022 to 2023” available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click again on the link reading – “BTech, BE Admissions”

Step 4: Then, enter the details including MHT CET 2022 roll number, application number and date of birth

Step 5: Fill out the form and upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the fee, and submit the MHT CET 2022 registration form.

Step 7: Save, download and keep a printout of the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration 2022 form for future reference.

Direct link: https://fe2022.mahacet.org/StaticPages/HomePage

For the general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 and for the reserved category applicants fee is Rs. 600.