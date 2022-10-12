The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the final merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the official web portal. The final merit list will be issued for first-year undergraduate technical courses in Engineering and Technology as well as Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated-5 Year) courses. Along with phase 1 of the MHT CET counselling merit list, the state CET Cell will also release the seat matrix. The online submission and confirmation for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will be conducted between 13 and 15 October. The MHT CET counselling provisional allotment list for round 1 will be declared on 18 October. Candidates will be required to accept the allotted seats and confirm admission between 19 and 21 October by reporting to the allotted colleges.

What are the steps to check the MHT CET final merit list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link for the final merit list of MHT CET 2022

Step 3: You may be required to fill in your login credentials

Step 4: Submit your details and the MHT CET 2022 counselling final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can save and download the MHT CET merit list for future

The online registration and uploading of documents required for admission as well as verification and confirmation of the application form ended on 4 October. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the state cell’s official web portal for latest updates related to the release of the merit list.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra annually for admission to undergraduate agriculture, engineering, and pharmacy courses like B.Tech/ B.E, Pharma D and B.Pharma.

