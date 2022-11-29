The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has recently released the MH CET 5-year law counselling 2022 institute-level merit list. The MH CET 5-year LLB merit list has been published on the official web portal at llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Aspirants who have applied for the Maharashtra 5-year Law counselling can check the merit list for the institutional level round by selecting the university, college and division.

The candidates can complete the choice filling from 23 to 26 November 2022. Those candidates who want to take admission on the basis of Institute level merit list round can confirm their admission through the official web portal of the respective colleges from 29 November to 3 December 2022.

What are the steps to check the MH CET Merit list?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of State CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Go to the CAP PORTAL and select LLB 5 year on the left side of the page.

Step 3: Once you have clicked, a new website will then open and you will get the option to select check Institute Level Merit List/Vacancy/Seat Allotment.

Step 4: Then select Institute State Level and choose your options.

Step 5: Download your MH CET merit list and keep a copy.

Here is the direct link to check the MH CET merit list:

https://llb5cap22.mahacet.org/Public/MeritListWL.aspx?utm_source=careers360

Candidates must note that the reporting to the respective colleges has begun today so one should carry the required documents along with the fee payment. For latest updates on MHT CET 5 year LLB Counselling, an aspirant should go to the MHT CET cell web portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.