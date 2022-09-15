MHT CET 2022: Result expected to be out at 5 pm; check steps to download

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result for PBC and PMC will be released today by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Check scores at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org websites

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result will be released today, 15 September by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

The MHT CET 2022 results are set to be declared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups at 5 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at the websites cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, once they are issued.

Post the announcement of the MHT CET 2022 result, the concerned authorities will conduct the MHT CET counselling online for candidates who qualified the exam. Students who participate in the counselling process will be given admission based on their MHT CET 2022 scores.

Here’s how to check the MHT CET Result 2022:



Step 1. Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org

Step 2. Search and click on the ‘MHT CET 2022 result’ link

Step 3. On the new page, enter the application number and date of birth on the portal

Step 4. Within a few seconds, the MHT CET 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check, save and then download the MHT CET 2022 result

Step 6: Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 result for future purpose

This year, more than four lakh students appeared for the Common Entrance Test. On 1 September, the MHT CET 2022 answer key was released after which candidates were allowed to raise objections against the preliminary answer keys. The last date to submit the objections was 4 September up to 5 pm. After considering the objections raised against the preliminary answer key, the final answer key and results have been prepared.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET 2022 exam was held in computer-based mode for the PCM group from 5 to 11 August and for the PCB group from 12 to 20 August.

