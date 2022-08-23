Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released an official notice regarding the re-examination of MHT CET 2022

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released an official notice regarding the re-examination of MHT CET 2022. Those candidates who had registered for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) examination and could not appear for it due to server failure or network issues can apply again. Even those students who could not appear for the exam in Maharashtra’s Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts due to heavy rains that took place on 10, 11, 12, and 20 can also apply. “Re-examination of Candidates who could not complete the Examination due to Technical Issues like Server failure/Network Error,” reads the notification.

Candidates can find the notification regarding the re-examination on the official website of MHT CET.

Find the official notice here.

As per the schedule, the MAH MHT CET 2022 online entrance examination was conducted from 5 to 20 August for the academic year 2022-23. During the online test, there were many students who faced server issues and also multiple logouts. Those who faced one or more interruptions, shutdowns and logouts, resulting in not being able to complete the examination can also appear for the re-exam.

Candidates appearing for it should note that there is no fee for re-examination. The online application window for re-examination opened on 22 August and closes on 23 August. The admit cards for re-exam will be generated by the CELL in due course of time.

Simple steps to apply for the Maharashtra CET re-exam:

Visit the official portal of MahaCET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates need to select the exam they want to appear in either PCM or PCB.

On the homepage, click on the link reading- ‘Click Here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’.

Then, fill out the re-exam application and submit the form.

Once the MHT CET 2022 application form is submitted, keep a printout of it.

Direct link to apply.

Candidates must keep check on the official website of MahaCET for more details.

