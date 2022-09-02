The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra had put out the answer key of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB group on 1 September, 2022 on the official website of MHT CET

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra put out the answer key of Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB group on 1 September on the official website of MHT CET. If required, candidates can raise objections/grievances from 2 September, which is today. The last date to raise objections is still 4 September till 5 pm. MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM was held from 5 August to 11 August, and MHT CET 2022 exam for PCB was conducted from 12 August to 20 August. The result will be announced on or before 15 September.

Steps to raise objection:

After landing on the official website of MHT CET, click on the link which reads “Registered Candidate Login”.

Enter the needed details.

Choose the exam group.

The answer key will be available on your screen.

Then, raise your objection accordingly.

Submit the objection.

The MHT CET entrance exam is held to select candidates for admission into undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in various colleges in Maharashtra. Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts this exam every year. There are above 400 institutes in Maharashtra which accept MHT CET scores for admission to their various courses in engineering and pharmacy. Candidates from Maharashtra as well as the candidates from other states of India can apply for this exam.

The total duration of the exam is 180 minutes, and it is held in two parts consisting of paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper is of a duration of 90 minutes. MHT CET exam is conducted in English, Urdu, and Marathi. However, paper in Urdu and Marathi is only available to those candidates who opt for it in the preferred language section while filling up the form.

New rules have been drafted by the Maharashtra government for admission into BTech and other professional degree courses from the academic session 2023-24. Beginning in 2023, class 12 marks will also be considered for getting into BTech and other courses along with MHT CET scores. The weightage of CET and class 12 marks will be equal.

