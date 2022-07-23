MHT CET 2022: Hall ticket released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check steps to download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test consists of three question papers on subjects such as Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. The papers will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the total marks in each paper will be 100

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has issued the State Common Entrance Test hall ticket today, 23 July. The admit card has been released for programmes including Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd), Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB), Master of Education (Med), and Bachelor of Education (Bed) - both are degree courses related to the teaching profession.

Candidates preparing for the MHT CET exam can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the schedule set by the Cell, the MHT CET 2022 will be conducted the exam from 2 to 25 August. The Common Entrance Test will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

To download the hall tickets for their respective course, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Search and click on the MHT CET hall ticket direct link that is made available on the homepage.

To avail the admit card, candidates need to submit their application number and date of birth correctly.

The MHT CET 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.

First check, then download the CET hall ticket.

Keep a printout of the admit card for further reference.

Exam Details:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test consists of three question papers on subjects such as Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. The papers will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the total marks in each paper will be 100.

This exam is conducted for students seeking admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, and other designated courses at state-run colleges.

On the day of the exam, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card. They should keep a printout of the hall ticket to avoid any confusion or delay at the venue. Candidates must read and note all the information related to the exam date and timing printed on the admit cards.

