MHT CET 2022: Hall ticket for PCM releasing today on cetcell.mahacet.org; check steps to download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will issue the admit card for MHT CET 2022 today, 26 July. Candidates preparing for the exam should note that the hall ticket for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group is expected to be out by 2 pm.

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the exam portal at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule set by the CET Cell, the MHT CET for the Engineering PCM group will be conducted from 5 to 11 August. Whereas, the exams for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) group will be held from 12 to 20 August 2022. The admit cards for PCB will be issued on 8 August.

Here’s how to download MHT CET 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Search and click on MHT CET PCM admit card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then have to enter their application number and password correctly in the candidate portal.

Step 4: Within a few minutes, the MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on your screen.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket after reviewing all details.

Students must carefully review all the details on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. If there is any discrepancy or error printed on their MHT CET admit card, candidates should contact the concerned authorities immediately. Following this, the CET Cell will offer an undertaking form for appearing candidates to fill out if they have problems with their MHT CET hall ticket.

The MHT CET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other allied courses. The Cell further conducts a number of other Under Graduate and Post Graduate entrance tests for courses including Architecture and Planning, Hospitality, Law, and Management. For the unversed, the CET Cell also conducts the NEET counselling for state quota seats of Maharashtra.

