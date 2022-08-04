MHT CET 2022: Group admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check steps to download

Candidates must report at the exam venue for the MHT CET 2022 at 7:30 am for the 9 am to 12 noon shift. Those appearing for the afternoon shift – 2 pm to 5 pm- need to report at 12.30 pm

The hall ticket for MHT CET or Common Entrance Test 2022 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The MHT CET is held every year for admission to courses like LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group, and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group.

Candidates who are appearing for the Common Entrance Test can download their admit card at the earliest on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students must carefully review all the information on the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket. If there is any discrepancy or error printed on the MHT CET admit card, candidates should contact the authorities immediately.

The MHT CET 2022 PCM will begin from 5 August and will conclude on 11 August. The MHT CET 2022 PCB group papers will be held from 12 to 20 August 2022.

Check how to download MHT CET admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Step 2: Candidates need to search and select the link for the MHT CET admission card.

Step 3: To login to the candidate portal, they have to enter their application number and password correctly.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on your screen.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket after reviewing all the details.

Direct link to MHT CET 2022 Exam PCM admit card

Direct link to MHT CET 2022 Exam PCB admit card

Below are a few exam instructions to be followed:

Candidates must report at the exam venue for the MHT CET 2022 at 7:30 am for the 9 am to 12 noon shift. Those appearing for the afternoon shift – 2pm to 5 pm- need to report at 12.30 pm.

All appearing candidates must carry their respective admit card without fail on the day of the exam.

Students will not be allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the examination hall. Only a bottle of water, stationery and admit card will be allowed.

