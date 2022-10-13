MHT CET 2022: Final merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check direct link

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final merit list for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 exam. The merit list has been issued for the state as well as All-India candidates. Those who appeared for the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org. To check MHT CET 2022 merit list, candidates will have to provide their application ID and date of birth on the portal. It is to be noted that candidates whose names are in the MHT CET 2022 final merit list will be able to appear for the MHT CET option entry process. They will have to fill out the preferred colleges and course choices in the MHT CET 2022 option entry Round 1.

Candidates can take part in the web option entry that begins from today, 13 October. As per the schedule, the deadline to complete the Round 1 option entry is 15 October. Once the web option entry is complete, the Maharashtra CET cell will release the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 1 provisional allotment on 18 October. Applicants will be able to accept the seat offered for CAP round 1 from 19 to 21 October 2022.

Here’s how to check the MHT CET Final Merit List 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads- “Check final merit list status” that is on the homepage.

Step 3: The final merit list 2022 (PDF format) will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can access the PDF file and check the merit status.

Step 5: Save and download the MHT CET Final Merit List 2022.

Step 6: Keep a print out of the same for future use.

Direct link to MHT CET Final Merit List 2022.

On 7 October the cell released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022. After which candidates were allowed to raise objections till 10 October on the data displayed in the provisional merit list. The MHT CET Counselling is being held for students seeking admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2022-23.

