MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Seat allotment list for Round 2 to release today, here's how to check

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET), Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 Counselling allotment list for CAP Round 2 on Monday, 31 October. Once it is released, candidates can check and download the MHT CET CAP Round 2 seat allotment result via the official website. Candidates have to submit their CET application ID, Date of Birth (DoB), and password on the portal to check the seat allotment result of MHT CET 2022. Those who were not allotted a seat in CAP Round 1 can view the provisional allotment status this time when released. Candidates can accept their allotted seats by 3 November. As per the schedule, the last date to submit documents and pay the counselling fee is also 3 November 2022.

The seat allotment list for MHT CET CAP Round 2 was initially scheduled to be issued on 28 October. But the CET cell revised the schedule and changed the date to 31 October 2022. The MHT CET web-entry option was closed on 29 October. During this process, candidates had to select their choices of colleges and courses on the web portal. The MHT CET round 1 seat allotment result was released on 18 October. While the Round 3 of the same will be declared on 9 November.

Here’s how to check the MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Search and click on the CET 2022 seat allotment result link when released.

Then, submit the log-in credentials like – application number/ date of birth on the portal.

The MHT CET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Save and download the MHT CET 2022 allotment list.

Keep a printout of the MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for future use.

For more details and updates, keep checking the official website of MAH CET Cell.

