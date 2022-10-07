MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Provisional merit list to release today, check details

Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 for Engineering courses today, 7 October. MHT CET provisional merit list will be available on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Once released, candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional merit list from 8 to 10 October 2022. Candidates should note that their names in the provisional merit list does not mean their admission is confirmed as the list is provisional in nature. The final merit list for round 1 and the seat matrix will be released on 12 October. The CET Cell will be conducting 3 rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

What are the steps to download the provisional merit list of MHT CET?

Visit the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

Click on the designated provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022.

Enter your credentials, if asked.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional merit list will appear on your screen after you submit your credentials.

As per the MHT CET 2022 Counselling schedule, the online submission of the option form of CAP Round-1 through the counselling portal by the Candidate will happen between 13 October to 15 October.

Applicants will have to accept seats and report to their allotted colleges and confirm admission between 19 October and 21 October.

It is to be noted that students who had completed the MHT CET counselling registration will be eligible for choice filling process. The admission process into the MHT CET participating institutes will be completed on the basis of the rank, choice filling and availability of seats.

MHT CET is a common state level entrance exam organised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra annually for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses such as B.Tech/ B.E, Pharma D and B.Pharma offered at different colleges in Maharashtra.

