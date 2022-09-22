MHT CET 2022: Counselling for admission process begins, check details

State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started the counselling process for the candidates who cleared the MHT CET 2022. Aspirants who want to apply for the admission to BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses may submit their registration forms on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However, other candidates who have got a score which is valid for admission in academic year 2022-23 in JEE (Main) and have not registered themselves for MHT-CET 2022 will have to pay a fee online and the payment is non-refundable.

The General category candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800. The application fee for applicants from the reserved categories is Rs. 600. Applicants who are NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals should pay an application fee of Rs. 5,000.

What are the steps for MHT CET counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the test cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opening, click on the link for BTech, B.E Admissions.

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in your MHT CET roll number and other credentials.

Step 5: Fill in your MHT CET Counselling form and then upload all your required documents.

Step 6: Pay your CET Counselling application fee and then submit the form.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your CET counselling form for future references.

Here is the direct link to the MHT CET Counselling notice.

Here is the direct link to apply for MHT CET Counselling.

The last date to apply for MHT CET Counselling is 4 October. Candidates should keep a check on the official website related to the MHT CET exam and the counselling process.

For any queries or enquiry, the candidate should check the Helpline Number on +91-9175108612/18002103111 between 9 AM to 7 PM or send an email to fe22.mahacet@gmail.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.