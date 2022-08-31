Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell https://cetcell.mahacet.org/ after its release.

The answer key for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 will be released tomorrow, 1 September. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell cetcell.mahacet.org after its release. Along with the answer key, the question paper and candidates’ responses will also be released for MHT CET 2022 for the PCM and PCB group. The objection window will be open from 2 September to 4 September till 4:59 PM. The result will be declared on or before 15 September.

Candidates can raise their objections, and challenge the answer key and question paper. A final answer key would be issued for the candidates before or on the day of the result of MHT CET 2022 based on the raised objections.

The exam of MHT CET 2022 was held from 5 August to 11 August for the PCM group, and from 12 August to 20 August for the PCB Group. But many students faced technical glitches during their exams, and due to this reason, a re-exam was conducted. The re-exam of MHT CET 2022 was held on 29 August.

Steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell, click on the tab which reads, “MHT CET 2022 answer key”.

Step 2: A login window will open up after that. Enter the required details.

Step 3: Click on the button which reads, “Sign in to account”.

Step 4: After this, the answer key for MHT CET 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

How to challenge the answer key:

Select the question which you have to challenge, and also select the answer which you think is correct. Then, pay the challenge fee, and submit the form. Candidates will need to pay Rs. 200 for questions towards challenging the MHT CET 2022 answer key. The payment needs to be done online using internet banking or a credit/debit card.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra government administers the MHT CET, a common state-level entrance exam, each year to admit students to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes like B. Tech/B.E, Pharma D, and B.

